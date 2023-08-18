Open Menu

Hassaan Niazi Handed Over To Military For Trial, LHC Told

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Hassaan Niazi handed over to military for trial, LHC told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, had been handed over to the military for investigation and trial in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (corps commander's house in Lahore), during May-9 vandalism.

It was stated in a report, filed by the police authorities through Additional Advocate General (AAG) Punjab Ghulam Sarwar Nihang before Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad, who was hearing a habeas corpus petition, filed by Hafeezullah Niazi for recovery of his son, Hassaan Niazi.

The AAG submitted that Hassaan Niazi was nominated in the Jinnah House attack case and he was a key suspect. He submitted that the accused was arrested from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and he was handed over to the military on an application of the commanding officer, after fulfilling all legal requirements.

The petitioner's counsel alleged Hassaan Niazi was handed over to the military without adopting legal process, and pleaded with the court to issue directions for a meeting of his client with the accused.

To which, the court asked the AAG whether he had any objection to the meeting of the father and son.

The AAG replied that rules and regulations would have to be seen in that regard.

The court directed the AAG to seek instructions from relevant authorities about the meeting and adjourned the hearing for a short while.

Later, the court heard the matter in chamber and reserved its verdict about the meeting of father and son, following the statement of the AAG.

