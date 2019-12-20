UrduPoint.com
Hassaan Niazi's Interim Bail Approved As He Appears Before Court

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

Hassaan Niazi's interim bail approved as he appears before court

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has approved interim bail of Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew, Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi.Hassaan Niazi - involved in the lawyers' attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on December 11 - appeared before the court today

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has approved interim bail of Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew, Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi.Hassaan Niazi - involved in the lawyers' attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on December 11 - appeared before the court today.

The ATC barred the police from arresting the suspect.

The ATC barred the police from arresting the suspect.

Hassaan Niazi, son of Hafizullah Niazi, was seen pelting stones and breaking a police mobile in a CCTV footage during the PIC attack. He also took pictures with his friends outside the hospital.Following the occurrence, an FIR was lodged against Hassaan Niazi and police conducted multiple raids at different places including his house but he managed to escape and could not be arrested.On the other hand, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had no connection with Hassaan Niazi.

