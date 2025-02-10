Open Menu

Hassan Commando Held With 10 Kg Charas

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Hassan Commando held with 10 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Race Course Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler with a huge quantity of drugs.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Aurangzeb Alias Hassan Commando was nabbed with a bag stuffed with some 10 kilograms charas.

The drug consignment was scheduled to be disbursed in different areas of the city including educational institutions, the spokesman said.

He further said that Hassan Commando had also been involved in several cases of robbery registered at various police stations.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Race Course Police for arresting the drug supplier and recovering a large quantity of drugs.

Meanwhile, the Chauntra Police held accused Usama with 1.25 kg charas, while the Ratta Amral Police arrested accused Amanullah with 560 grams of the contraband item.

Similarly, the Civil Lines Police captured accused Khalid with 10 litres of liquor.

