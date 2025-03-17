Hassan Expresses Sorrow On Loss Of Lives In Nuskhi Blast
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Co -operative Mir Ali Hassan Zahri expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the blast near the bus on the Nushki Dalbandin National Highway.
In his condemnation issued here on Monday, he strongly condemned the incident, saying that the entire nation is committed to eliminating the curse of terrorism, this disgusting process is equivalent to attacking humanity and social values.
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri added that terrorists would never succeed in their unclean ambitions.
He said that the people of Balochistan are with the families of the victims in this time of grief and will not leave them alone saying the further that the cowardly attacks of enemy elements and terrorists could not diminish our morale.
In Balochistan, enemies will never succeed in their ulterior motives. Nation will chasing the terrorists to the last extent, they will be brought to the role of a disbeliever. The whole nation is with its security agencies till the elimination of terrorists from the country and will not interfere with any sacrifice in this purpose, he said.
