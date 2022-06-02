UrduPoint.com

Hassan Murtaza Condemns Imran's Statement

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Hassan Murtaza condemns Imran's statement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Syed Hassan Murtaza on Thursday strongly condemned the venomous statement of PTI chairman Imran Khan against the country and the national security institution.

In a press statement, he said the statement of Imran Khan was insane and illogical.

He said that Imran should refrain from using such like language against the vital national institution as it was pride of the country.

He said that national nuclear programme was in safe hands.

"Pakistan Peoples Party is founder of nuclear programme and it will protect theprogramme," he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Nuclear Pakistan Peoples Party From

Recent Stories

realme Opens its First-ever Global Flagship Store ..

Realme Opens its First-ever Global Flagship Store Promising the Ultimate realme ..

4 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan reacts to controversy involving Johnny ..

Jemima Khan reacts to controversy involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

19 minutes ago

“Who introduced you ideology of three pieces?,” Maryam lashes out at Imran K ..

38 minutes ago
 Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

1 hour ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

2 hours ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.