UrduPoint.com

Hassan Murtaza Lashes Out Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Hassan Murtaza lashes out Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Senior Minister and General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Sunday that hypocrisy of Imran Niazi had been exposed after the participation of PTI in by-polls.

In a statement, he said the team of Niazi was facing defeat and embarrassment everywhere, adding that PTI members of the parliament were returning to assemblies one by one.

He said the public would not come out of their homes on the call of a liar and founder of the current inflation in the country, adding that now teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were even protesting outside of Banigala residence of Khan.

Murtaza said that IK was not even coming out due to fear of arrest, however, he shouldkeep in mind that after June 25, he would be unable to hide himself.

No one would be allowed to create unrest in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party June Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

19 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

19 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.