Hassan Murtaza lashes out Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Senior Minister and General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Sunday that hypocrisy of Imran Niazi had been exposed after the participation of PTI in by-polls.

In a statement, he said the team of Niazi was facing defeat and embarrassment everywhere, adding that PTI members of the parliament were returning to assemblies one by one.

He said the public would not come out of their homes on the call of a liar and founder of the current inflation in the country, adding that now teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were even protesting outside of Banigala residence of Khan.

Murtaza said that IK was not even coming out due to fear of arrest, however, he shouldkeep in mind that after June 25, he would be unable to hide himself.

No one would be allowed to create unrest in the country, he added.