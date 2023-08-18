Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

(@Abdulla99267510)

The police report submitted to the Lahore High Court says Hassaan will undergo investigation and trial under military jurisdiction, following his identification as the primary suspect in the case related to the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his legal affairs point person, has been transferred to a military tribunal for trial, according to a police report presented to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday.

The incident occurred subsequent to the arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan in Islamabad on May 9.

The police report revealed that Hassaan was apprehended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was subsequently transferred to Quetta Police before being handed over to the military at the request of the commanding officer.

Earlier, on August [specific date], Hassaan was handed over to Quetta police a day after his arrest late Sunday night in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Confirmation of these developments was provided by his father, Hafeezullah Khan, through his social media account.

Previously, law enforcement authorities stated that Hassaan was linked to the disturbances on May 9 and the assault on critical military installations.

The Lahore police sought Niazi's apprehension for his role in the attack on Jinnah House (Lahore's Corps Commander House).

Hassaan's father, Hafeezullah Niazi, filed a petition for his son's retrieval, urging for his presentation in court.

During the court hearing, Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang presented the police report to Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of the high court.

Nahang informed the court about Hassaan's military tribunal trial and his transfer to the army's custody.

The petitioner's legal representative also requested a meeting between Hassaan and his parents.

In response, the court instructed the law officer to communicate the meeting's scheduling once the relevant procedures and regulationswere clarified.