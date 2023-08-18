Open Menu

Hassan Niazi Transferred To Military Tribunal For Trial, LHC Informed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2023 | 04:05 PM

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

The police report submitted to the Lahore High Court says Hassaan will undergo investigation and trial under military jurisdiction, following his identification as the primary suspect in the case related to the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2023) Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his legal affairs point person, has been transferred to a military tribunal for trial, according to a police report presented to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday.

As stated in the report, Hassaan will undergo investigation and trial under military jurisdiction, following his identification as the Primary suspect in the case related to the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

The incident occurred subsequent to the arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan in Islamabad on May 9.

The police report revealed that Hassaan was apprehended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was subsequently transferred to Quetta Police before being handed over to the military at the request of the commanding officer.

Earlier, on August [specific date], Hassaan was handed over to Quetta police a day after his arrest late Sunday night in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Confirmation of these developments was provided by his father, Hafeezullah Khan, through his social media account.

Previously, law enforcement authorities stated that Hassaan was linked to the disturbances on May 9 and the assault on critical military installations.

The Lahore police sought Niazi's apprehension for his role in the attack on Jinnah House (Lahore's Corps Commander House).

Hassaan's father, Hafeezullah Niazi, filed a petition for his son's retrieval, urging for his presentation in court.

During the court hearing, Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang presented the police report to Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of the high court.

Nahang informed the court about Hassaan's military tribunal trial and his transfer to the army's custody.

The petitioner's legal representative also requested a meeting between Hassaan and his parents.

In response, the court instructed the law officer to communicate the meeting's scheduling once the relevant procedures and regulationswere clarified.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Abbottabad Social Media May August Sunday Court

Recent Stories

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

10 minutes ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

2 hours ago
Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

2 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

2 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

3 hours ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has rel ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has released the data of arrival in c ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in conducting fair polls: Info Minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan