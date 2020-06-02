Hassan Niazi vows to continue legal fight for Uzma Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Hassan Niazi who is nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan says that he knows the condition of his client and is hopeful that a day will come when law is equal for all.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi vowed to fight the case of actress Uzma Khan against daughters of property tycoon Malik Riaz here on Tuesday.

Taking to twitter, Hassan Niazi expressed these views while responding to Barrister Khadija Farooqui who had dissociated herself from the case of Uzma Khan against Amna Usman, Pashmina Malika and Amber Malik.

Khadija Farooqui had said: “This is to announce that we are disassociating from #UzmaKhan case.I understand the reasons of any settlement by two aggrieved women in a rigged system,my conscience doesn’t allow me to be part of any of that,even in a professional capacity. Struggle against lawlessness continues,”.

Hassan Niazi, the counsel of Uzma Khan, responded to Khadija, saying that he would continue his struggle for Uzma Khan against Malik Riaz family.

He wrote: “ We understand our clients’ position, they wanted to get justice but the system allows powerful aggressors to do as they please, with no accountability! I pray that a day will come when law is equal for all. Our fight for justice continues,”.

Yesterday, Amna Usman, Pashmina Malik and Amber Malik secured bail from a sessions court in Uzma Khan’s case against them. They said that they were innocent and had nothing to do with allegations leveled against them by the actress. The court granted them bail against surety bond of Rs 50,000 each, with directives to join police investigation and ensure their presence before the court on every date of hearing till disposal of the petition.