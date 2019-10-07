Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

Senior journalist and anchor person Hassan Nisar has apologized for supporting and running campaign for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, saying that he was wrong, ignorant and should not have believe in their claims

In a video statement that went viral on social media, Hassan Nisar said that he supported PTI and ran its campaign thinking that perhaps what revolution they would bring but said he was wrong and ignorant.

He said the government neither was ready nor prepared anything for this. “A student can’t pass matriculation exam or A level without preparation,” Hassan Nisar said arguing that how PTI could be successful without preparing homework or setting itself on the right direction of doing something tangible.

“A child may be very intelligent but it is sure that without proper working he can’t pass an exam and so a powerful wrestler can’t defeat his rival without proper preparation and readiness,” he contended.

Hassan Nisar stated: “ you are so brave and so strong but it is obvious that if you are in the battle field or in any arena you can’t win that game without readiness and proper preparation,” .

Calculating the overall output of the PTI’s leadership, he said it is 75 per cent role of Imran Khan and 25 percent of those who are around him in this overall failure of the system. Because, he said, the people around PM Khan showed him as if they had been doing preparation but actually they had been doing nothing.

The government, he pointed out, neither was ready nor prepared to steer the country out of crises. Hassan Nisar referred to book “Governing the ungovernable” written by former State Bank Governor and said that the government needed to a lot of hard work, preparation for development and progress of the country but unfortunately they did not, so he apologized over his support and campaign for the ruling party.