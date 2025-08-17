- Home
Hassan Nisar Granted Pride Of Pakistan Award For Youth, Technology And Civic Contributions
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Hassan Nisar, founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, has been conferred the Pride of Pakistan Award for his services in youth training, combating misinformation and promoting digital inclusion.
The award was presented during the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad, attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.
Since founding Metrix in 2022, Nisar has trained over 13,000 youth in freelancing, digital marketing, e-commerce and blockchain technologies, with most securing online income or employment.
His initiatives have drawn over 200,000 participants to youth summits and supported women’s digital security by removing thousands of fake accounts.
Beyond technology, he has promoted eco-tourism by identifying waterfalls in Hazara and organised free medical camps in remote areas. Speaking to APP, Nisar dedicated the award to Pakistan’s youth, vowing to expand technology education in rural Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
