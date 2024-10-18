Hassan pays tribute to martyrs on anniversary of Karsaz tragedy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Provincial Advisor for Industry and Crafts of Balochistan Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy.

Central Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, in a statement issued here, said that the history of the PPP is full of sacrifices even party leaders and workers have cultivated democracy by sacrificing their blood.

He said that the Karsaz tragedy would be remember as a dark day in the history of Pakistan Peoples Party in which the brave Pakistani people and party workers made history with their blood saying that the sacrifices of the martyrs are unforgettable and the sacrifices of the sincere workers would always be remembered.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri further said that we red salute to the martyrs, whose unparalleled bravery and steadfastness, democracy is alive today.

He said that by sacrificing their lives on October 18, the stalwarts of the PPP proved that the soldiers of martyr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto are in the country saying that they did not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice for the establishment of democracy.

He further said that on the occasion of the arrival of Shaheed Bibi Benazir Bhutto on October 18, 2007, millions of people gathered in Karachi and gave a message that the people are free from extremism and terrorism.

He said that we are united and the leaders and workers of the party always sacrificed their lives for the sake of democracy but did not bow down to the dictatorship.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that this journey of democracy is continuing successfully under the enthusiastic leadership of party leader President Asif Ali Zardari and young Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and we pledged once again today on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrs of Karsaz that for democracy in the country, we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the rights of the people.

He said that the Peoples Party is the only democratic political party in the country which has always fought for the rights of the downtrodden and poor sections of the country and has sacrificed hundreds of human lives in this long struggle and the sacrifices of these martyrs are the fruit of their sacrifices and due to sacrifices of party workers Pakistan Peoples Party is the largest political party in the country.