Hassan Reza appointed as new CPO Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Hassan Reza Khan, who was awaiting posting, has been deputed as City Police Officer (CPO), Multan on his promotion to grade 20.

"Mr Hassan Reza Khan, awaiting posting in CPO, Punjab is promoted to grade 20, in that service on regular basis in pursuance of Establishment Division notification no F.

No 2(5)/2018- E-3 (Police) dated 27-3-20 and upon such promotion, he is transferred with immediate effect posted as City Police Officer, Multan against a vacant post," a notification said.

The post fell vacant a few days back when Zubair Dareshuk was transferred as CPO from Multan and posted as RPO Bahawlpur.