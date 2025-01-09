Hassan Zehri Condemns Incident Of Terrorist In Zehri
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 10:59 PM
Central Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Trade Mir Ali Hassan Zehri strongly condemned the incident of the terrorists in Zehri area of Khuzdar
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Central Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Trade Mir Ali Hassan Zehri strongly condemned the incident of the terrorists in Zehri area of Khuzdar.
He said that the terrorists have done damage to the public and government properties in Zehri area.
In his condemnatory statement, he termed the poisonous incidents as cowardly acts of the real enemies of the brave people of Balochistan and the mentally backward elements. He said that the elements involved in the toxic incidents are the enemies of Balochistan and the true Balochs, these are the people who are doing such actions due to the lust of wealth and the tricks of the enemy.
Provincial Minister Mir Ali Hassan Zehri condemned the blockade and terrorist attack on public centers, Zehri Bazar, Levies police station, Nadra office and other places in Zehri area of Khuzdar.
Paying tribute to the security forces, he said that the timely action of the security forces forced the cowardly enemy to flee and the area was saved from major damage.
The forces are fighting against the terrorists side by side and the victory in this war of terrorism will be of the Pakistani nation, he said.
Recent Stories
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation this year: SACM
Segregated roles, functions of ministries, regulators to promote operational ind ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq for due influence of dia ..
Dy.Director Culture Dept visits Besant Hall Children's library
Implementation of KMC by-laws, fixed rates for burials in controlled cemeteries ..
Hassan Zehri condemns incident of terrorist in Zehri
Seminar held on fostering societal cohesion, tolerance, peace building
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Commu ..
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Presidential Palace in Chad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dy.Director Culture Dept visits Besant Hall Children's library51 seconds ago
-
Implementation of KMC by-laws, fixed rates for burials in controlled cemeteries started: Mayor Karac ..53 seconds ago
-
Hassan Zehri condemns incident of terrorist in Zehri54 seconds ago
-
Seminar held on fostering societal cohesion, tolerance, peace building56 seconds ago
-
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities12 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme12 minutes ago
-
Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign national: DIG Islamabad3 hours ago
-
Police foils livestock theft3 hours ago
-
5th Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 being hosted by KMC on Jan 10-123 hours ago
-
Livestock thieves gang busted, 2 arrested3 hours ago
-
Muhammad Saleem of Pak Navy promoted to rank of Vice Admiral3 hours ago