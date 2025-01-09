Open Menu

Hassan Zehri Condemns Incident Of Terrorist In Zehri

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 10:59 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Central Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Trade Mir Ali Hassan Zehri strongly condemned the incident of the terrorists in Zehri area of Khuzdar.

He said that the terrorists have done damage to the public and government properties in Zehri area.

In his condemnatory statement, he termed the poisonous incidents as cowardly acts of the real enemies of the brave people of Balochistan and the mentally backward elements. He said that the elements involved in the toxic incidents are the enemies of Balochistan and the true Balochs, these are the people who are doing such actions due to the lust of wealth and the tricks of the enemy.

Provincial Minister Mir Ali Hassan Zehri condemned the blockade and terrorist attack on public centers, Zehri Bazar, Levies police station, Nadra office and other places in Zehri area of Khuzdar.

Paying tribute to the security forces, he said that the timely action of the security forces forced the cowardly enemy to flee and the area was saved from major damage.

The forces are fighting against the terrorists side by side and the victory in this war of terrorism will be of the Pakistani nation, he said.

