Hassanabad Tragedy: ATC Grants 7-day Physical Remand Of Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:40 PM

Hassanabad tragedy: ATC grants 7-day physical remand of accused

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::Anti Terrorism Court-II granted seven day physical remand of two accused of Hassanabad tragic incident, in which they had killed nine persons of a family.

On Sunday night, Muhammad Ajmal, accompanying his brother Ashmal and father Muhammad Zafar, had shot at and killed eight members of his in-laws at Hassanabad area of the city.

Six persons had died at the spot while four others were rushed to hospital by rescuers. Two of the injured died late night while Saim Hassan died on Monday (today) at hospital.

New Multan Police had arrested Muhammad Ajmal and his father Muhammad Zafar and produced both before the Anti Terrorism Court-II.

The ATC Judge Rao Saleem granted seven days physical remand of the accused.

