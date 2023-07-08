Open Menu

Hassanabdal Admin Sealed 14 Illegal Mini Petrol Outlets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 08:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Taking action on the directives of the deputy commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, the local administration along with Police and Civil Defense teams launched a crackdown against illegal mini petrol outlets, oil agencies and sealed as many as 14 mini petrol pumps in various rural areas of Hassanabdal including Pathargarh, Pind Mehri, Sabazpeer, Jehanabad, Tandda, Mansoora, Bhalarjoggi and Kawwan.

The teams also took the material into custody while separate cases have also been registered against the owners.

The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to prepare comprehensive lists of illegal mini petrol pumps and ordered stern action against the owners.

The Assistant Commissioner Dr Sana Ramchand has said stern action would be taken against the people involved in running illegal petrol pumps and oil agencies adding that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against them as their units were being sealed and FIRs were also being registered against them.

Responding to a question, Dr Sana has said that the crackdown would continue in rural as well as urban areas without any discrimination adding that illegal mini petrol outlets and refilling of LPG would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against violators. She further said that the grand operation against illegal petrol and cylinder gas agencies, shops and illegal petrol pumps will continue daily.

