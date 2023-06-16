UrduPoint.com

Hassanabdal Chowk, Adjacent Roads Cleared Of Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Hassanabdal Chowk, adjacent roads cleared of encroachments

The local administration, during massive anti-encroachment drive on Friday, has cleared all the main spots especially GT and bus stand in Hassanabdal out of constructed encroachments, clearing roads for the public

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The local administration, during massive anti-encroachment drive on Friday, has cleared all the main spots especially GT and bus stand in Hassanabdal out of constructed encroachments, clearing roads for the public.

Led by Assistant Commissioner Dr Sana Ramchand, the officials from the National Highway Authority, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and the police removed the encroachments from both sides of the G.T. Road at the main bus stand and adjacent areas as these encroachments were creating traffic gridlocks, causing inconvenience for the commuters. During the operation, the authorities also demolished several illegal extensions and encroachments made by shopkeepers by placing their merchandise especially, vegetables, fruit, second hand clothing and soft drink besides confiscating pushcarts placed on the roadsides. The local administration used heavy machinery to remove cemented encroachments and steel fixtures which were constructed and erected in front of various shops and plazas. A heavy contingent of police was present to deal with any untoward incident or interference from the shopkeepers and traders.

Pushcart vendors were also removed from the bus stand and roads.

"We have time and again warned the vendors to remove the encroachments on their own. However, when they did not pay heed to our requests, we had to take action," the DC said while talking to APP at the site to monitor the operation. She directed for devising an effective strategy with strict measures against constructions built without approved building plans. Replying to a question, she said that it would be ensured that no encroachment is made in the area in the future. The Deputy Commissioner said that legal action would be taken against encroachers in future and no pressure of whatsoever would be tolerated.

Responding to another question, she said that if any official of the TMA was found supporting or protecting the encroachers, action would also be taken against them. Meanwhile, TMA officials warned shopkeepers against making any encroachment in future.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic SITE NHA All From

Recent Stories

Russia Conducts Contacts With United States at Dip ..

Russia Conducts Contacts With United States at Diplomatic Level - Kremlin Aide

32 seconds ago
 Putin Says US Being Major Economic Power Due to Am ..

Putin Says US Being Major Economic Power Due to American People

33 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Iskan Abu ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Iskan Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Root holds firm after Australia rock England in As ..

Root holds firm after Australia rock England in Ashes opener

36 seconds ago
 13 private joint-stock companies listed in UAE Cap ..

13 private joint-stock companies listed in UAE Capital Markets with total capita ..

11 minutes ago
 Mali Peace Process Resumption to Allow Effective A ..

Mali Peace Process Resumption to Allow Effective Approach to Security Issues - U ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.