Hassanabdal Police Nab Car Thief And Recover Stolen Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

Hassanabdal Police on Friday arrested a car lifter and recovered a stolen car, solving a case that had all the makings of a brazen crime.

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Hassanabdal Police on Friday arrested a car lifter and recovered a stolen car, solving a case that had all the makings of a brazen crime.

According to police sources, a car was stolen from outside the mosque while the owner of car Zahoor Khan was offering prayers.

However, the police sprang into action and traced the stolen vehicle, leading to the arrest of Khan Zaib, a resident of Nowshera. The accused has been booked for car lifting, and further investigation is underway.

