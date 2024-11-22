Hassanabdal police nab suspect, recover looted goods

Hassanabdal Police on Friday successfully apprehended a suspect involved in a brazen daylight robbery at a petrol pump on GT Road near Burhan Interchange

According to sources of police, Zohaib Aftab and his partner-in-crime snatched valuables from the petrol pump and fled the scene.

However, through meticulous human and digital intelligence, police tracked down the suspect and recovered the stolen goods.

