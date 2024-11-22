Open Menu

Hassanabdal Police Nab Suspect, Recover Looted Goods

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Hassanabdal Police on Friday successfully apprehended a suspect involved in a brazen daylight robbery at a petrol pump on GT Road near Burhan Interchange

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Hassanabdal Police on Friday successfully apprehended a suspect involved in a brazen daylight robbery at a petrol pump on GT Road near Burhan Interchange.

According to sources of police, Zohaib Aftab and his partner-in-crime snatched valuables from the petrol pump and fled the scene.

However, through meticulous human and digital intelligence, police tracked down the suspect and recovered the stolen goods.

