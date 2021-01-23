Hassanabdal police reunites missing child with family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Hassanabdal police on Saturday found a missing child during routine patrolling and reunited him with his family.

A police official informed that Assistant Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal found a missing child named Talha son of Fazal, resident of City Attock.

Police searched his family and handed him over to them.