Hassle-free Hajj on cards as government revamps services: Sardar Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf Monday stated that the government is dedicated to providing a seamless Hajj experience, with improved services and amenities, including provision of air-conditioned tents, improved accommodation, quality food, enhanced bus services, and upgraded health services.

In an exclusive Interview with a Private news channel, the Minister for Religious Affairs underscored the government's dedication to serving the religious needs of Pakistani citizens, as it expands the Hajj scheme to accommodate 10,000 more pilgrims and introduces improved facilities and training.

This year's Hajj operations are being carefully managed to ensure the comfort and convenience of pilgrims, he added.

He underscored the necessity of adequate training for pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals effectively.

Responding to a query, the minister explained that this year, 300,000 private pilgrims from all over the world will not be able to perform Hajj. Saudi Arabia increased Pakistan's Hajj quota by 10,000, Sardar Yousaf said.

Addressing concerns, the minister clarified that approximately 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims might miss Hajj this year due to private tour operators' inefficiencies, adding that the government is taking stringent action against those responsible.

He also added that the Ministry of Religious Affairs has started vaccinating intending Hajj pilgrims from today (Monday) with vaccination centers operational in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan.