Open Menu

Hassle-free Hajj On Cards As Government Revamps Services: Sardar Yousaf

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Hassle-free Hajj on cards as government revamps services: Sardar Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf Monday stated that the government is dedicated to providing a seamless Hajj experience, with improved services and amenities, including provision of air-conditioned tents, improved accommodation, quality food, enhanced bus services, and upgraded health services.

In an exclusive Interview with a Private news channel, the Minister for Religious Affairs underscored the government's dedication to serving the religious needs of Pakistani citizens, as it expands the Hajj scheme to accommodate 10,000 more pilgrims and introduces improved facilities and training.

This year's Hajj operations are being carefully managed to ensure the comfort and convenience of pilgrims, he added.

He underscored the necessity of adequate training for pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals effectively.

Responding to a query, the minister explained that this year, 300,000 private pilgrims from all over the world will not be able to perform Hajj. Saudi Arabia increased Pakistan's Hajj quota by 10,000, Sardar Yousaf said.

Addressing concerns, the minister clarified that approximately 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims might miss Hajj this year due to private tour operators' inefficiencies, adding that the government is taking stringent action against those responsible.

He also added that the Ministry of Religious Affairs has started vaccinating intending Hajj pilgrims from today (Monday) with vaccination centers operational in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 days ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan