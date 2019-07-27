Hassle free immigration process for Pakistani pilgrims being ensured at Saudi airports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday said a swift hassle-free immigration process was being ensured for Pakistani pilgrims at Saudi airports in Jeddah and Medina enabling them to reach their residential places in time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday said a swift hassle-free immigration process was being ensured for Pakistani pilgrims at Saudi airports in Jeddah and Medina enabling them to reach their residential places in time.

A ministry spokesman, in a statement here, said the Hajj flights operation, which started on July 4, had now reached its peak. So far 76,000 pilgrims of both government and private schemes had reached Saudi Arabia via Jeddah airport whereas 80,000 more would be arriving till August 6, he added.

The Hajj flights from Pakistan's different airports to Madina had already been closed after bringing 48,000 pilgrims, the spokesman added.

Pakistan Hajj Mission's In-charge for Jeddah Airport Inaam ul Haq said the staff, popularly known as Moaveneen, were working in two shifts round the clock to help the pilgrims arriving at the airport via different flights. Besides, the local Moaveneen, some 86 staff members of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and medical staff, were also deputed at the airport, which would proceed to Makkah once the flight operation was completed.

He said the ministry had also established 12 field dispensaries to provide free medical facility to the Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj Medical Mission comprising 469 doctors, nurses and paramedics was serving the pilgrims round the clock. About 19 ambulances were in the field for bringing aged pilgrims to hospitals from the residences.

The 194 needy pilgrims had also been provided wheelchairs, he added.

Inaam ul Haq said after going through the immigration process at Jeddah Airport, the pilgrims were provided free porter services for carrying their luggage from conveyer belt to the bus terminal.

A 'lost and found service' was also available at the airport which helped the pilgrims to locate their lost luggage and other belongings, he added.

Director General Hajj Sajid Yoosfani said all components of the Pakistan Hajj Mission were performing their duties religiously, which were being coordinated and monitored through multi-tier formations.

He said production and supply of food from contractors were also being monitored to ensure quality and freshness of food. Besides food, best transport and medical facilities for Hujjaj in Makkah and Medina were also being ensured.