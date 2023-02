Hataf Siyal, Ahmed Murtaza, Shaista Jabeen posted ACs Hyderabad, City, Latifabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Hataf Siyal, Ahmed Murtaza, and Shaista Jabeen Munawar have been posted as assistant commissioners of Taluka Hyderabad, City, and Latifabad respectively with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to separate notifications, Hataf Siyal, an officer of PMS (BS-17) presently posted as Section Officer (Land Utilization) board of Revenue, Sindh was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad with immediate effect.

Hataf Siyal will replace Ahmed Murtaza who was transferred and posted as AC City Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders vice Muhammad Ashraf transferred and directed to report to SGA & CD.

In another notification, Shaista Jabeen Munawar, an officer of PAS (BS-17) was posted as AC Latifabad vice Muhammad Iqbal Awan.