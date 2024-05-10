Open Menu

Hatchlings Released Into River Indus To Save Endangered Fish, Enrich Diversified Aqua Culture

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Hatchlings released into river Indus to save endangered fish, enrich diversified aqua culture

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Fisheries department in cooperation with NGOs released countless hatchlings in Indus river at Taunsa Barrage on Friday as part of efforts to save endangered kinds of fish from possible extinction and enrich diversified aqua culture by increasing fish population.

The process was carried out under supervision of assistant director fisheries Manzoor Hussain at Taunsa Barrage where Bio-Diversity Hatchery released hatchlings into the Indus waters.

Manzoor said that fish stocking into rivers is a process that is ongoing adding that the hatchery releases fries or hatchlings into the river every month.

He said that objective behind the initiative was to save the fish kinds facing declining population or endangered kinds of fish from possible extinction adding that fisheries department and social river organization were doing it regularly at upstream Taunsa Barrage.

He appealed the citizens to support fisheries department in its efforts to increase fish population in the rivers.

APP/shn/ifi

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

46 minutes ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

4 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

9 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

18 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

18 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

18 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan