Hatchlings Released Into River Indus To Save Endangered Fish, Enrich Diversified Aqua Culture
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Fisheries department in cooperation with NGOs released countless hatchlings in Indus river at Taunsa Barrage on Friday as part of efforts to save endangered kinds of fish from possible extinction and enrich diversified aqua culture by increasing fish population.
The process was carried out under supervision of assistant director fisheries Manzoor Hussain at Taunsa Barrage where Bio-Diversity Hatchery released hatchlings into the Indus waters.
Manzoor said that fish stocking into rivers is a process that is ongoing adding that the hatchery releases fries or hatchlings into the river every month.
He said that objective behind the initiative was to save the fish kinds facing declining population or endangered kinds of fish from possible extinction adding that fisheries department and social river organization were doing it regularly at upstream Taunsa Barrage.
He appealed the citizens to support fisheries department in its efforts to increase fish population in the rivers.
