Open Menu

Hate Crimes Against Muslims Witnessed Alarming Rise In India Since Modi’s Rise To Power

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Hate crimes against Muslims witnessed alarming rise in India since Modi’s rise to power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Islamophobia and hate crimes against Muslims have witnessed an alarming increase ever since Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in India in 2014.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Modi government is pursuing controversial policies openly ignoring all rights including the religious freedom of the Muslims, who have been facing systematic discrimination, prejudice and violence despite so-called constitutional protections.

The ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza has further exposed Islamophobic sentiments and biases in India as amidst the Zionist bombardment on Gaza there is a highly skewed trend of Indian accounts supporting Israel. The Indian media’s hate-filled rhetoric against Palestinians and their supporters speaks volumes about its biased reporting.

Narendra Modi’s open support to the Zionist regime in its war on Gaza is a wake-up call for the Arab states establishing friendly relations with India.

Under Modi’s Hindutva regime, the strategic, military and ideological ties between Israel and India are getting stronger day by day.

Indian Muslims suffer from hate speeches, physical attacks and Islamophobia. Attacks by Hindu extremists against Muslims and other minorities have intensified under Modi government. Hate speeches, crimes against Muslims and other minorities are motivated by Hindutva ideology. RSS-BJP leaders are using hate speeches to demonize Muslims and other minorities.

The discriminatory measures against Muslims are clear manifestations of Islamophobia in India. Unprovoked attacks on Muslims by Hindutva mobs have become a routine in India, but unfortunately those attacking the Muslims are enjoying widespread impunity.

The hate speeches by Hindutva leaders are posing grave threat to lives of Muslim in India. Narendra Modi must be held accountable for his crimes against Muslims and other minorities.

Related Topics

India Israel Narendra Modi Gaza Muslim Media All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for ..

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for application of principal of uni ..

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to se ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

28 minutes ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

3 hours ago
UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan