Hate promoted by Imran eliminates his party: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has said that the hate promoted by Imran Khan resulted out elimination of his own party.

Addressing a public gathering in Chak No.72-JB, the area of his constituency, here on Saturday night, he said that Imran Khan was an arrogant and he never shook hand with opposition leaders during his 4-year tenure.

He said that Imran Khan also promoted hate and hatred in the country. He always created anarchy so that the dream of prosperous and developed Pakistan could not be materialized. However, by the grace of Allah Almighty, his hate policy instead of harming others caused elimination of his own party.

The minister said that when Imran Khan was implicating his political rivals in false and fabricated cases, his crony Farah Gogi was looting the national wealth and shifting it abroad. The British authorities seized Rs.60 billion and send this money to Pakistan as it was looted from the Pakistani nation. This money should be spent on welfare of the masses but Imran Khan returned it to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz of Bahria Town and he reciprocally benefited Imran Khan and his wife with a property of 458 Kanals in Sohawa and 240 Kanals in Bani Gala under the title of al-Qadir Trust.

He said that Imran Khan and his spouse were the only trustees of al-Qadir Trust and this property had the market value of Rs.6 to Rs.8 billion due to which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) started investigation of this case.

When Imran Khan was arrested on NAB orders, his party leaders and activists attacked army installations and humiliated its memorial places in addition to looting and burning corps commander house in Lahore. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists committed such a shameful offense on 9th May which our enemy could not commit during the last 7 decades. Actually his party activists attacked the army installations only because of Imran Khan had spread hate against the Pak army for his ulterior motives, he added.

Rana Sana Ullah said that Imran Khan had severe lack of political acumen due to which Pakistan was passing through a very crucial stage.

"I had predicted Imran Khan as persecution (Fitna) time ago and requested the nation to recognize his true face and ulterior motives, so that he could not bring any mishap for the country", he added.

He said that when the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government was removed in 2018, Pakistan was making progress and the people were leading an honorable life as rate of Dollar, oil, flour and other commodities was under control. "PMLN believes in the politics of public welfare and betterment. It always concentrated on national development projects. It established motorways, airports, hospitals, colleges and universities in addition to introducing metro facilities in the country" he added.

On other hand, Imran Khan bitterly failed to deliver to the nation despite enjoying 4 years in power. Now due to his wrong doings, his party leaders were parting ways with PTI one by one, he said.

He said that once a time when Imran Khan was not ready for negotiation with his political rivals even on national issues but now when he remained alone in the party, he was carrying for negotiations. Now he could not be facilitated with negotiation because he and his party activists injured sentiments of the nation especially feelings of families of the army martyrs by attacking and vandalizing army installations and monuments. He said that all miscreants, rioters and arsonists involved in the mayhem of 9th May would be brought to the justice at all costs.

The minister said that although Pakistan was passing through a critical stage but the incumbent government would hopefully overcome this situation. He said that PML-N always saved Pakistan in odd situation. It eliminated terrorism and load shedding and put the country on road to progress and prosperity during its previous tenure, he added. If the masses once again posed confidence in his party during upcoming general elections, it would resume the development process and the people would start enjoying fruits of the progress very soon.

Former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Ajmal Asif and other PML-N leaders were present on the occasion.