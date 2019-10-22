Hate-Speech case: Court sends Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar to jail

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A judicial magistrate on Tuesday turned down the request for physical remand of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif , and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a hate-speech case.

Judicial Magistrate Rana Asif Ali conducted the proceedings at district courts, wherein the police produced Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar about 6.00 pm.

The prosecution submitted that the suspect visited sessions court in connection with a case against him, on October 12, and got recorded a video statement, which had been released on social media.

He submitted that the suspect instigated the masses against the government and urged them to join the protest and topple the government in the video. He pleaded with the court for handing over the suspect on physical remand for investigations.

However, Safdar's counsel opposed the remand request, saying that physical remand was not required in the matter. He also pleaded with the court to discharge his client.

At this, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, turned down the physical remand request and sent Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar to Jail on judicial remand. The court directed for producing him against on November 5.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islampura police had registered the case against Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar on October 13 and he was arrested by the police late on Monday night on his return to Lahore from Bhera.

Meanwhile, the court sought case record from Islampura police on a bail petition filed by Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar in the matter.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah filed the bail petition on behalf of the accused.