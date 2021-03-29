Hate the Crime, Note Criminals: Fayyaz ul Chohan

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Monday said, Punishment is not for the revenge, but to lesson the crime and reform the criminal.

The motto of PTI's government is to make prisoners useful members of the society and for the purpose reforms are being made in prisons across the Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Attock , Chohan said that regular meetings of high officials of prisons are held to ensure better facilities to the prisoners and to reform their lives.

29000 prisoners are imprisoned in 43 prisons across the province completing their sentence for different crimes, said Chohan adding welfare of the jail staff is also among the priorities of this govt.

He said that financial assistance to needy staff of the prisons is being given while Prisons Foundation Fund has also been restored.

He said that during his tenure as minister prisons , he made 13 visits of different jails to know the actual condition of the prisons and the prisoners as well .

On the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab , provincial ministers are visiting different districts to ensure facilities to the people and to solve their problems on priority, he said.

Earlier Provincial Minister Prisons presided a meeting in DC Office Attock where DC Ali Anan Qamar briefed him about the development projects being completed in Attock district at the cost of Rs 6839.851 million .

DC said that eight ramzan bazars will be set up to ensure availability of edibles at controlled rates . DC said that all possible steps are being taken to control over charging and hoarding. Later the minister also visited District Jail Attock and Sahulat bazars .