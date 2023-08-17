Hatred in India like in Syria, people ready to take up guns: Mehbooba Mufti

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Kashmiri politician and Peoples Democratic Party )PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday compared the current situation in India with war-torn Syria as she highlighted the "spate of violence".

According to the kashmir media service (KMS) report on Thursday, she said, "The people are taking up guns and killing each other in India. You can see the amount of hatred they are spreading everywhere. Ordinary people are ready to take up guns to kill each other". This is something that is happening in Syria. There they kill people shouting Allahu Akbar, here we kill by saying Jai Shri Ram.

What is the difference now," she asked.

She also blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing India into a situation where "people with guns kill each other." "The BJP wants to create Godse's India. I think the India alliance is fighting for the right cause and Rahul Gandhi will lead this fight against bigotry," the PDP president said and added the BJP is misusing government agencies to target Opposition leaders.

On revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, she said that normalcy in Kashmir was a myth and "Jammu suffered" after the abrogation of Article 370.