Hatred material promoters on social media to be taken on task: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq Thursday said the miscreants promoting hatred material on social media would be dealt with an iron hand.

He urged Ulema, in a meeting with them, to play their effective role in promoting religious harmony, unity, peace and brotherhood.

He further said it was obligatory on Ulema to give the message of love, peace and respect of the humanity in their sermons. He asked them not to hurt the religious sentiments of the people belonging to any sect.

On the occasion, Ulema belonging to different schools of thought denounced the elements involved in creating sectarianism on social media and said there was no room of sectarianism in islam.

The meeting decided that the peace committees at police station level would maintain religious harmony with mutual understanding of both the stakeholders.

SSP Operation Tariq Wallyat said strict action would be taken against those involved in disturbing peace and creating sectarian violence on the social media.