Open Menu

Hatri Police Arrest Suspected Robber In Injured Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Hatri police arrest suspected robber in injured condition

The Hatri police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire with 2 suspects near Chang Village road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Hatri police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire with 2 suspects near Chang Village road.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the police signalled 2 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for snap checking but they tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

He claimed that one of the suspects, identified as Habib Buriro, sustained a gunshot and fell from the motorbike but his accomplice managed to escape.

Buriro was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that the arrested suspect belonged to a gang of robbers. Separately, he informed that the City police and Seri police arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in the illicit trade of mainpuri and gutka.

He said 3,000 packets of mainpuri and a huge quantity of raw material were recovered by the City police from 3 suspects arrested in a raid.

Likewise, he added, 30 kilograms of raw material and 500 packets were recovered by Seri police from 2 suspects arrested in a raid.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Road From

Recent Stories

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Tra ..

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi vows to ..

6 minutes ago
 8 under-construction WAPDA projects completed

8 under-construction WAPDA projects completed

6 minutes ago
 SIUT to host 23rd chapter of APAPU to begin on Nov ..

SIUT to host 23rd chapter of APAPU to begin on Nov 29

6 minutes ago
 30-bed Burn Unit feasibility report at RCH in fin ..

30-bed Burn Unit feasibility report at RCH in final stages: Dr Jamal

6 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Palestine-Israel Dispute' held

Seminar on 'Palestine-Israel Dispute' held

6 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador celebrates successful completion o ..

U.S. Ambassador celebrates successful completion of 12-year, $44.6 mln USAID-fun ..

6 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures all possible cooperatio ..

6 minutes ago
 KP CM condemns Bannu terrorist attack

KP CM condemns Bannu terrorist attack

11 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Kisan Ittehad delegation meets S.M Ta ..

All Pakistan Kisan Ittehad delegation meets S.M Tanveer

11 minutes ago
 Spray drive initiated in Tehsil Dara Adam Khel for ..

Spray drive initiated in Tehsil Dara Adam Khel for dengue prevention

11 minutes ago
 Edu minister honors 30 students with NEF awards

Edu minister honors 30 students with NEF awards

6 minutes ago
 Minister Information condoles with family of late ..

Minister Information condoles with family of late Pir Syed Makhdoom Idris Gilani

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan