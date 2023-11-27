Hatri police arrest suspected robber in injured condition

The Hatri police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire with 2 suspects near Chang Village road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Hatri police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire with 2 suspects near Chang Village road.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the police signalled 2 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for snap checking but they tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

He claimed that one of the suspects, identified as Habib Buriro, sustained a gunshot and fell from the motorbike but his accomplice managed to escape.

Buriro was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that the arrested suspect belonged to a gang of robbers. Separately, he informed that the City police and Seri police arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in the illicit trade of mainpuri and gutka.

He said 3,000 packets of mainpuri and a huge quantity of raw material were recovered by the City police from 3 suspects arrested in a raid.

Likewise, he added, 30 kilograms of raw material and 500 packets were recovered by Seri police from 2 suspects arrested in a raid.