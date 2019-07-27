UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hats Off To Maryam Nawaz For Exposing Her Party: Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:33 AM

Hats off to Maryam Nawaz for exposing her party: Faisal Javed

Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said that it took courage to tell the truth and hats off to Maryam Nawaz for exposing her party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said that it took courage to tell the truth and hats off to Maryam Nawaz for exposing her party.

According to press release issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Media Department, Senator Faisal Javed in his reply to PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's tweet about World Bank's report has "praised" the latter for highlighting her party's worst performance ever in the history of Pakistan.

"We must appreciate Maryam Nawaz for bringing it up and exposing her party's performance" said Faisal Javed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif World Bank Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media

Recent Stories

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

22 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

22 minutes ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

22 minutes ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

22 minutes ago

Wimbledon teen star Coco returns in Washington qua ..

22 minutes ago

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemete ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.