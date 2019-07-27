Hats off to Maryam Nawaz for exposing her party: Faisal Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said that it took courage to tell the truth and hats off to Maryam Nawaz for exposing her party.

According to press release issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Media Department, Senator Faisal Javed in his reply to PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's tweet about World Bank's report has "praised" the latter for highlighting her party's worst performance ever in the history of Pakistan.

"We must appreciate Maryam Nawaz for bringing it up and exposing her party's performance" said Faisal Javed.