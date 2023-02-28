UrduPoint.com

Hattar Industrialists Association Haripur Delegation Meets Minister Industries

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 07:05 PM

A delegation of Hattar Industrialists Association Haripur on Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil at Civil Secretariat Peshawar and apprised him of the demands and problems faced by the industrialists of Hattar Industrial Estate

The problems confronted by them related to the guarantee of investment, uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas, security and welfare of the labour community.

On the occasion, senior officials of the Department of Industries, WAPDA, PEDO, Sui Gas, KPEZDMC, board of Investment and Trade and other relevant Federal and provincial departments were also present while the coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmed Khan also participated in the meeting in particular.

The provincial minister thoroughly reviewed all the problems and issues presented by the association and issued orders to the concerned quarters on the spot to solve them for good.

He assured that the caretaker provincial government would encourage investment in KP while his government is also bound to ensure full protection of the capital of industrialists in all sectors.

He said unfortunately our province was facing a lot of unfavourable conditions in terms of industry and trade, but the provincial government would try hard to make the industries flourish here and increase employment opportunities.

Adnan Jalil also assured the early release of the Rs 5 million grant announced by the Chief Minister as well as the extension of the lease period of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry land and the construction of a hall adjacent to the chamber office.

