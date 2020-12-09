Hattar road accident, truck driver died at the spot

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :At least one person died when a Mazda truck collided with an oil tanker at Bandi Mor Hattar here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 Haripur sources, Mazda Truck No. 5545 which was heading towards Haripur from Rawalpindi carrying goods when reached Mandi More Hattar collided with an oil tanker which was parked on the roadside owing to over speeding.

Resulting, the driver of the truck Aqib resident of Shakar Ghar Punjab died at the spot which was recovered after cutting the body of the truck, due to a strong collision surrounding building's glass windows were also broken.

People also claimed that the accident took place as the driver of the Mazda truck was sleeping on the driving seat. Later the dead body of the driver Aqib after completion of medicolegal formalities was handed over to the family.