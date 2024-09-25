Havaldar Naasir Laid To Rest With Military Honours
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Havaldar Naasir Khan of the Pakistan Army, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident, was laid to rest with full military honours in his ancestral village of Rani Wah. The incident occurred on the Coastal Highway near Zagrana Pasni, Gwadar.
His funeral prayer was offered in Rani Wah Khanpur tehsil of Haripur. The ceremony was attended by officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, local residents, municipal representatives, and various political and social figures.
Havaldar Khan had dedicated 18 years of service to the Pakistan Army, earned the respect and admiration of his comrades and community. His sacrifice will be remembered by all.
