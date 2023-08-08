Open Menu

Havalian Tehsil Chairman By-polls: Low Voter Turnout Recorded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 08:40 PM

The by-elections for the Tehsil Chairman of Havalian were held on the 6th of August 2023, where a total of 58,469 votes were cast during the polls, but unfortunately, 1,305 votes were rejected due to various reasons. The overall voter turnout was recorded at 35.267 per cent

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The by-elections for the Tehsil Chairman of Havalian were held on the 6th of August 2023, where a total of 58,469 votes were cast during the polls, but unfortunately, 1,305 votes were rejected due to various reasons. The overall voter turnout was recorded at 35.267 per cent.

This voter turnout was notably lower as compared to the previous municipal elections, where over fifty per cent of eligible voters exercised their right to vote. The decrease in participation has raised concerns among observers and stakeholders in the democratic process.

Newly elected Tehsil Chairman Havelian Uzair Sher Khan has expressed his gratitude to the institutions responsible for ensuring peace and security during the elections.

He specifically thanked the senior officers of the police, including the DIG Hazara, DPO Abbottabad, and all the dedicated police personnel for their efforts in maintaining order during the electoral process.

In addition to the police force, Uzair Sher Khan also extended his appreciation to the district administration involved in the election process. He thanked Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad-Havalian, and Returning Officers for their commitment to conducting a peaceful and transparent election.

He lauded the hard work of all those involved in organizing the election, which ultimately resulted in a peaceful and fair electoral process. The new chairman commended the efforts of all individuals and institutions that contributed to ensuring a successful and democratic by-election.

