Haveli Of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Being Conserved By WCLA
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM
The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is actively working on the conservation and restoration of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh, located in Gujranwala, Punjab
Launched in May 2024, the project is expected to be completed by November 2025. This historic haveli, known as the birthplace and childhood home of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, stands as a significant representation of Sikh architectural heritage.
The restoration project has made substantial progress, with more than half of the work completed. Key efforts include structural consolidation (such as underpinning, masonry arch strengthening, column restoration, and parapet wall construction), roof treatment (wooden batten roofing and waterproofing), and flooring restoration (brick tiles on edge, terrazzo tiles, and Mughal tiles). Additionally, electrification and illumination, decorative surface rendering, plastering and pointing, and woodwork (including the installation of doors, windows, and jharokas) have been undertaken. The removal of encroachments has also been successfully carried out.
Najam ul Saqib, Director of Conservation and Planning at WCLA, highlighted the significance of the project, stating:
"The conservation of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh is a crucial step in preserving our rich cultural and architectural heritage. Our team has been dedicated to restoring this historic landmark while maintaining its original essence. Major restoration milestones, including structural consolidation, surface treatment, and encroachment removal, have already been achieved."
Director General of WCLA, Mr. Kamran Lashari, also emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating:"The conservation of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh reflects our unwavering commitment to preserving Pakistan’s cultural and architectural heritage. This site holds immense historical significance, and our efforts are centered on restoring its original grandeur while ensuring structural integrity and longevity. WCLA is devoted to safeguarding heritage sites through meticulous conservation, allowing future generations to connect with and cherish their rich history."
