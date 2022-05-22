UrduPoint.com

Havelian Fake Police Encounter, Court Orders To Arrest Six Policemen

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Havelian fake police encounter, court orders to arrest six policemen

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Fake police encounter, Additional Sessions Judge Havelian on Sunday issued arrest warrants against six police personnel, including Additional SHO for killing a citizen in a fake police encounter in village Majhoha an area of Bodla police station Tehsil Havelian.

The court also ordered the registration of a murder case against the six police officers.

According to the details, on 15th April 2022, a man named Bagga Khan was shot dead by police in the suburban area of Majhohan while police registered an FIR against the victim's son and three other unidentified persons. The son was charged in FIR No.104 with murder under section 302, the family of slain Bagga also filed a petition on 26th April under section 22 A.

In the FIR it was stated that Additional SHO Muhammad Nazir, ASI Shah Faisal, Muharrar Asif Mehmood, police constable Zubair, Khurram, Asif MM shot dead Baga Khan which was termed as a police encounter.

Malik Haider Ali Awan advocates while talking to the media alongwith the son of slain Bagga Khan said that nobody is above the law, and the police have nominated the son of the slain to hide their own crime. He further said that on the official page of Abbottabad police slain Bagga Khan had been given titles like "thief" and "robber".

The lawyer said that police has claimed to have recovered more than 150 rounds of firing shells and also added 14 shells of police Kalashnikovs but interestingly despite such a heavy firing no policemen were injured.

Malik Haider Ali Awan said that on the base of facts the court has also granted interim bail to the son of Bagga Khan, he added.

