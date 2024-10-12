Open Menu

Havelian Police Arrest Double Murder Suspect In Haveliyaan

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Havelian Police arrest double murder suspect in Haveliyaan

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Havelian police have apprehended Muhammad Ishtiaq, alias Shaka, a prime suspect in a double murder case, following directives from District Police Chief Abbottabad Umar Tufail and guidance from SP Ishtiaq Havelian Division and DSP Circle Haveliyaan.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Naara Police Station Abdul Wahid Qureshi, led the operation that resulted in Ishtiaq’s arrest, based on case number 181 dated June 26, 2020, which involves serious charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act and KPK Police Act.

Ishtiaq is accused of being the killer of Haji Sardar Muhammad Zaman, the father of local leader Sardar Dilshad Zaman.

He is also linked to multiple criminal activities, including car theft.

The operation, executed by SHO Abdul Wahid, Inspector Maroof Khan, and their dedicated team, has been lauded by the local community.

Related Topics

Murder Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Police Station Car Circle Havelian June Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

6 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

12 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

21 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

1 day ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan