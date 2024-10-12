Havelian Police arrest double murder suspect in Haveliyaan

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Havelian police have apprehended Muhammad Ishtiaq, alias Shaka, a prime suspect in a double murder case, following directives from District Police Chief Abbottabad Umar Tufail and guidance from SP Ishtiaq Havelian Division and DSP Circle Haveliyaan.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Naara Police Station Abdul Wahid Qureshi, led the operation that resulted in Ishtiaq’s arrest, based on case number 181 dated June 26, 2020, which involves serious charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act and KPK Police Act.

Ishtiaq is accused of being the killer of Haji Sardar Muhammad Zaman, the father of local leader Sardar Dilshad Zaman.

He is also linked to multiple criminal activities, including car theft.

The operation, executed by SHO Abdul Wahid, Inspector Maroof Khan, and their dedicated team, has been lauded by the local community.