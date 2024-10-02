Havelian Police Arrest Two Suspect Of Murder Case Following Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Havelian Police on Wednesday following a gunfight arrested two suspects linked to a murder at the Havelian court, that resulted in one suspect being injured. Polic also recovered weapons during the operation, and legal proceedings have commenced.
According to the police souces, last night, the Havelian Police executed an operation within the Nara police station's jurisdiction to arrest suspects involved in the murder of a defendant at the Havelian court that occurred in July.
During the exchange of fire, one suspect, Shabeer, son of Ali Asghar, sustained injuries, while another wanted individual, Manzar, son of Ali Asghar, was successfully apprehended. The police also confiscated two pistols and ammunition from the suspects.
Cases have been registered against the suspects and their accomplices under Sections 324, 353, 186, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, as well as under 15 AA and 7 ATA. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to dismantle criminal networks in the region.
