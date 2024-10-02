Open Menu

Havelian Police Arrest Two Suspect Of Murder Case Following Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Havelian police arrest two suspect of murder case following encounter

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Havelian Police on Wednesday following a gunfight arrested two suspects linked to a murder at the Havelian court, that resulted in one suspect being injured. Polic also recovered weapons during the operation, and legal proceedings have commenced.

According to the police souces, last night, the Havelian Police executed an operation within the Nara police station's jurisdiction to arrest suspects involved in the murder of a defendant at the Havelian court that occurred in July.

During the exchange of fire, one suspect, Shabeer, son of Ali Asghar, sustained injuries, while another wanted individual, Manzar, son of Ali Asghar, was successfully apprehended. The police also confiscated two pistols and ammunition from the suspects.

Cases have been registered against the suspects and their accomplices under Sections 324, 353, 186, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, as well as under 15 AA and 7 ATA. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to dismantle criminal networks in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Murder Fire Police Exchange Police Station Nara Havelian July Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

1 hour ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

2 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

2 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

2 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

2 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

14 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

14 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

14 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan