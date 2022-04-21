UrduPoint.com

Havelian Police Arrest Two Teenage Murder Accused

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Havelian police Thursday arrested two wanted teenage suspects in a horrific murder case in Banda Said Khan area of Rajoia police station.

The accused managed to escape from the crime scene after committing the crime while Havelian police registered a murder case against both under section 302.

According to the details, on 20th April 19 years old Mehboob Shehzad son of Amjad Khan resident of Banda Said Khan was stabbed to death by Hashim son of Fayyaz Khan and Khawar son of Riaz when he was coming back home after Taraveh prayer.

Amjad Khan, the father of the slain while lodging a report in Havelian police station, said that my son Mehboob Shehzad returning home from Taraveeh prayer while on the way, Hashim son of Chen Fayyaz Khan and Khawar son of Riaz stabbed my son Mehboob to death.

He further said that earlier, the victim and the accused had an exchange of harsh words in a minor dispute which was later reconciled but the accused did not forget the incident and still wanted to take avenge Mehboob Shahzad and stabbed his beloved to death after Taraweeh prayers yesterday.

Murder Police Exchange Police Station Havelian April Prayer From

More Stories From Pakistan

