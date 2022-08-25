UrduPoint.com

Havelian Police Arrested Two Accused Of Torture On Transgender

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested two accused for torturing a transgender here on Thursday near Sultanpur, Havelian.

Havelian police arrested two accused including Akash Alias Kashi son of Naeem Gul and Asif son of Rora residents of Sultanpur and recovered 30 bore pistol and 30 rounds.

During the investigation victim transgender Ishtiaq Ahmed Alias Shahid a resident of Rehana Haripur said that the accused booked him for a programme, at night Akash, Asif and their friends misbehaved with him and tortured him.

Havelian police arrested two main accused of the incident including Akash and Asif ,registered a case under section 337/506/34 PPC and 15AA.

