Havelian Police Arrests Murder Accused

Published May 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Havelian police arrests murder accused

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Havelian police Thursday arrested the main accused who killed a woman and injured three persons, recovered arms and motorcycle used in a murder case at village Bhurij area of Havelian police station.

According to the police sources, on 4rth May Haroon son of Yaqoob along with his two sons Fahad and Ehtisham shot dead Muhammad Naseem's wife at his home in village Bhurj an area of Havelian Police Station while the plaintiff Muhammad Naseem and his two brothers Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Waseem sustained injuries.

Havelian police registered a case against the three persons and arrested the main accused Muhammad Haroon and recovered the weapon and a motorcycle used in a murder case, while the investigation department has started interrogation of the accused.

