Havelian Police Register Case Against Violators Of Celebratory Firing Ban

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 07:40 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :SHO Havelian Inspector Khan Afsar Sunday has registered a case against the bridegroom who was involved in celebratory firing during the marriage ceremony at village Ghura Bazgran.

Havelian police also arrested two friends of the bridegroom and seized 4 pistols and ammunition.

According to the details, SHO Havelian police station on the tip-off raided a marriage ceremony of Amir Khan son of Abdul Raouf where people are firing pistols and other arms and Atif son of Akram and Shahbaz son of Arshad resident of Rajoia village, 04 pistols along with cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused and cases were registered against them.

In another search and strike operation, Sherwan police recovered a 12-bore gun with 16 cartridges from the accused Abdul Jalil son of Khan Wazir and a 30-bore pistol with 20 cartridges and drugs from Muhammad Ejaz son of Khawaja Muhammad resident of Pindu police station.

Police also registered a case against drug paddler Bashir son of Miskeen resident of Pandkargo Khan along with 3.545 KG of hashish.

