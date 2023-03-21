Havelian police registered FIR of 11 people murder under 7 ATC

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Havelian police Tuesday registered an FIR of the murder of 11 people including PTI Tehsil Mayor Atif Munsif Khan under sections 302,148, 148, 427,109 and section 7 ATA of terrorism.

The FIR was registered against 13 people including former PTI candidate for Tehsil mayor and arch-rival Tahir Javed, Sajjad Zar Khan, Abdullah Shiraz Khan of Basti Buland Khan in the murder of Atif Munsif Khan.

For the last three decades, the families of Basti Sher Khan and Basti Buland Khan were involved in the killing of each other members due to enmity where dozens of people from both sides have lost their lives.

Slain Tehsil mayor Havelian Atif Munsif was under trial for the murder of Tahir Javed's father of accused Javed Khan.

The funeral prayer of Atif Munsif Khan and ten other people was offered in Basti Sher Khan under strict security measures where a large number of people from different walks of life and political leaders of PTI, JI, PML-N, and PPP were also present.

On, Monday evening Tehsil Mayor Havelian Atif Munsif along with 10 other people including his police gunman was ambushed and killed in village Langar when he was going to offer Fatiha. When his vehicle entered the village suddenly a group of people opened gunfire from all four sides and also threw petrol bombs resulting in all people in the vehicle being burnt.