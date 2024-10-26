Havelian Railway Station, A Key Player In CPEC Project: Nooruddin Dawood
Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Divisional Superintendent of Rawalpindi, Nooruddin Dawood on Saturday said that Havelian Railway Station has been recognized for its significant role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
He expressed these views while talking to the media during the annual inspection of Havelian Railway Station.
Accompanied by Havelian Station Master Muhammad Khurshid, Khalid Pervaiz Awan, and other staff officers, Dawood praised the Station Master's performance, presenting him with a certificate for his exemplary service.
Dawood announced plans to enhance facilities at Havelian Railway Station, aiming to address passenger concerns promptly. During the visit, Khalid Pervaiz Awan raised issues regarding the railway mosque, to which Dawood assured immediate attention.
Emphasizing the railway's profitability, Dawood reiterated the commitment to providing passengers with excellent services. He commended the dedication of all employees whose hard work has fostered a welcoming environment for travellers at Havelian Railway Station.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police make arrangements for Raiwind Tablighi congregation2 minutes ago
-
Governor grieved over fire incident at Dain Factory2 minutes ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur celebrates passage of 26th Amendment2 minutes ago
-
Fast track driving licence facility for motorcycles to end by Nov 302 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, UK Foreign Secretary agree to work for deepening bilateral partnership2 minutes ago
-
PSCA releases new advertisement for officers recruitment2 minutes ago
-
STEAM program organized at GLFGHS12 minutes ago
-
United Nation INSARAG Asia-Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise-2024 concludes12 minutes ago
-
Traders protest against sewage overflow in timber market12 minutes ago
-
President urges international community to take action on human rights abuses in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
33 'criminals' arrested with fireworks, drugs12 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over death of Bakhsh Soomro12 minutes ago