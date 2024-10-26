Open Menu

Havelian Railway Station, A Key Player In CPEC Project: Nooruddin Dawood

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Havelian Railway Station, a key player in CPEC Project: Nooruddin Dawood

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Divisional Superintendent of Rawalpindi, Nooruddin Dawood on Saturday said that Havelian Railway Station has been recognized for its significant role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during the annual inspection of Havelian Railway Station.

Accompanied by Havelian Station Master Muhammad Khurshid, Khalid Pervaiz Awan, and other staff officers, Dawood praised the Station Master's performance, presenting him with a certificate for his exemplary service.

Dawood announced plans to enhance facilities at Havelian Railway Station, aiming to address passenger concerns promptly. During the visit, Khalid Pervaiz Awan raised issues regarding the railway mosque, to which Dawood assured immediate attention.

Emphasizing the railway's profitability, Dawood reiterated the commitment to providing passengers with excellent services. He commended the dedication of all employees whose hard work has fostered a welcoming environment for travellers at Havelian Railway Station.

Related Topics

Visit CPEC Rawalpindi Havelian Mosque Media All

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

7 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

10 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

19 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

19 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

19 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

19 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan