Havelian Small Industrial Estate To Boost Regional Development And Employment

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Havelian Small Industrial Estate to boost regional development and employment

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The establishment of the Havelian Small Industrial Estate is set to drive regional development and create employment opportunities, local leaders were told during a ceremony at Haji Sharif Khan's guesthouse.

Managing Director of Small Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habibullah Arif, along with notable figures, urged community cooperation to help kick-start the project.

The Union Council Langra community has already provided valuable land to the government for the industry’s establishment. During the event, Managing Director Habibullah Arif discussed the challenges delaying progress and emphasized that the small industry in Khokhar Mera, Abbottabad district, would reduce unemployment and contribute to the region's prosperity.

"Areas with operational industries are the ones thriving today," he said.

The provincial government aims to complete the Havelian Small Industry as quickly as possible, for which local support is crucial. Addressing concerns raised by the traders regarding departmental issues, MD assured that all matters would be resolved through mutual understanding in the best interest of the industry.

