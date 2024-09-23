Havelian Small Industrial Estate To Boost Regional Development And Employment
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The establishment of the Havelian Small Industrial Estate is set to drive regional development and create employment opportunities, local leaders were told during a ceremony at Haji Sharif Khan's guesthouse.
Managing Director of Small Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habibullah Arif, along with notable figures, urged community cooperation to help kick-start the project.
The Union Council Langra community has already provided valuable land to the government for the industry’s establishment. During the event, Managing Director Habibullah Arif discussed the challenges delaying progress and emphasized that the small industry in Khokhar Mera, Abbottabad district, would reduce unemployment and contribute to the region's prosperity.
"Areas with operational industries are the ones thriving today," he said.
The provincial government aims to complete the Havelian Small Industry as quickly as possible, for which local support is crucial. Addressing concerns raised by the traders regarding departmental issues, MD assured that all matters would be resolved through mutual understanding in the best interest of the industry.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lecture on significance of ‘prioritizing mental health in workplace’ held at SZABIST2 minutes ago
-
Belief in Finality of Prophethood fundamental component of every Muslim's faith: Salik2 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws arrested22 minutes ago
-
2 arrested, 7 stolen motorcycles recovered22 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police conducts comprehensive inspection of vehicles operating in hilly areas22 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine26 minutes ago
-
A grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH) event held at Gomal University’s Wensam College31 minutes ago
-
RPO holds 'Khuli Kachehri' to address public complaints31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures32 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Urdu poet Tabish Dehlvi observed32 minutes ago
-
Kohat Radio staff hosts luncheon for new Station Manager32 minutes ago
-
Three drug traffickers held32 minutes ago