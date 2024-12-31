Havelian Small Industry project gains momentum, notices issued for dues recovery

Open Menu

The Small Industry Estate Havelian Tuesday has initiated a crucial step by issuing notices to unit owners for the payment of outstanding dues, as efforts to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply pick up speed

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Small Industry Estate Havelian Tuesday has initiated a crucial step by issuing notices to unit owners for the payment of outstanding dues, as efforts to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply pick up speed.

The recovery of dues is deemed essential to expedite the project, which promises to provide significant employment opportunities for the residents of Abbottabad district and the Hazara region.

Assistant Director of Small Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hammad Khan, highlighted these developments in a recent statement. He assured the public that good news regarding the Havelian Small Industry project would be announced soon.

Khan emphasized that the administration is taking all necessary measures to recover outstanding payments from unit owners to facilitate the smooth progress of the initiative.

He further explained that the project had faced delays due to unavoidable circumstances, but recent court decisions have paved the way for accelerated progress.

Hammad Khan described the Havelian Small Industry project as a "great gift" for the people of Hazara and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underlining its potential to create thousands of dignified job opportunities once completed.

