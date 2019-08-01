Havelian-Thakot Motorway to be completed by Feb 2020, National Assembly told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Thursday said Havelian to Thakot Motorway would be completed in February 2020 while the roads of 66 adjacent villages damaged due to the movement of heavy machinery for construction of the motorway would be repaired by the contractor.

Answering the question of Saleh Muhammad in the National Assembly, he said the contractor was bound to repair the damaged roads as per contract.

He said the government has devised a policy to avoid such damaging of roads especially after completion no one will be allowed to damage the road.

He said the National Highway Authority (NHA) has established a Highway Research and Training Centre in Burhan to carry out advanced research, training on development and introduction of new technologies in construction of roads.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in highway engineering between the ministry of transports of China and the ministry of Communications of Pakistan had already signed in May 2017.

The NHA and China have signed a five year action plan for technical cooperation on highways between China and Pakistan including the joint research and technical seminars, formulation of road standards and talent training and degree education.