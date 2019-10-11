(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday clarified that he has not been given any task by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to contact Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for talks on his Azadi March.In a statement, the minister said there is no reality in the news being on-aired on the media and that the premier has not formed any committee to look into the matter.Earlier, news regarding PM Imran tasking Noorul Haq Qadri to present recommendations on JUI-F's sit-in was circulating on news channels.

However, the religious minister has now clarified his party's stance on Azadi March.On Thursday, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had decided to lead Azadi March from Sukkur on October 27.The campaign will be started from Sindh as Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman can be arrested from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) provincial governments which might affect the march at the beginning.

It was further learnt the Sindh government will help Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman's Azadi March by providing facilities and the protest will gain momentum by the time it enters Punjab.The sources have informed that the JUI-F chief does not intend for a prolonged sit-in in the federal capital.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he does not want 126-day long protest like Prime Minister Imran Khan did.Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.