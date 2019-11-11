UrduPoint.com
Haves And Have Nots System: No More Incentives To Political Elites: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring revolutionary reforms in the prevailing system in which affluent and poor were treated differently since last 72 years.

He, while commenting on the present political system in the country in which haves and have nots are not treated equally and on the contrary, where political elites are given special incentives, said the PTI was committed to fight and eliminate this dual treatment system, a press release said.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring reforms and get rid of this corrupt system prevailing in the country since 72 years.

He said his party believes in one Pakistan in which every one should be treated equally regardless of their political powers and positions.

He further said some political elites had misused the powers which had created impediments in the development of the country and deprived the poor from their basic rights.

Commenting on the expected departure of Nawaz Sharif to London on medical grounds, Vawda said finally he was going to London where he had stocked all the looted money.

Previously, he fled to Saudi Arabia as a result of a deal and now he was moving towards London as there was neither any specialist doctor nor hospital available in the country where Nawaz Sharif could be treated according.

He also said soon doctors would prescribe that only Mariam Nawaz was eligible to look after her father.

